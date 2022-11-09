20221109-NWS-GSNC Election Gov

Gov. Chris Sununu, who glided to another two-year term after he defeated Democratic challenger state Sen. Tom Sherman, gathered with supporters for a victory party at PiNZ Bowl in Portsmouth Tuesday night.

Gov. Chris Sununu cruised to a rare fourth term as New Hampshire governor, defeating his Democratic challenger state Sen. Tom Sherman.

Sununu stressed fiscal management and what he called his steady stewardship of New Hampshire’s economy, as Sherman argued Sununu had “broken trust with New Hampshire” by signing a law that bans almost all abortions after 24 weeks.

