CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu delivered remarks Monday at a New Hampshire National Guard Deployment ceremony, where two units will be deployed to the southern U.S. border.
“New Hampshire is grateful for the heroic men and women of our National Guard,” Sununu said. “They answered the call to serve during the COVID pandemic, and are now answering our nation’s call — deploying to the ongoing humanitarian crisis along our southern border. As these brave men and women deploy, New Hampshire stands by our National Guard and we wish everyone a safe and speedy return home.”
New Hampshire will provide two Army National Guard Units for a yearlong deployment.
Approximately 44 soldiers from the 941st Military Police Battalion HQ will be deployed to provide command and control over four subordinate units from New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Illinois and Kentucky, numbering around 500 total. Their sector covers about 250 miles of border extending to the Gulf of Mexico.
Just over 100 soldiers from the 237th Military Police Company will be deployed to primarily surveillance sites along the border.
Soldiers are prohibited from being in contact with illegal migrants and must notify Border Patrol of any border crossing to primarily stem the flow of people and illicit drugs, weapons and money.
A previous New Hampshire National Guard unit deployed to the southwest border from October 2020 through November 2021 resulted in 207,320 assisted apprehensions, $893 million in illegal drug seizures, and 20 migrant lives saved.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
