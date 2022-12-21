Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Medicaid recipients have benefitted from a key safeguard: They can’t be kicked off the program as long as the federal government continues its public health emergency.

That provision — passed by Congress in March 2020 — has allowed Medicaid recipients to continue receiving that health coverage even if their salary changes or they age out of the program. Before COVID-19, Medicaid beneficiaries were required to renew every year.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

