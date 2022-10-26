Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican from Newfields, and his Democratic challenger, Sen. Tom Sherman of Rye, sparred over abortion, energy policy, and education during an occasionally heated gubernatorial debate hosted by the Bulletin, NHPR, and NHPBS on Tuesday.

The two candidates found common ground on some issues, including support for law enforcement and enthusiasm for offshore wind as a future power source. But on others, such as the state’s 24-week abortion ban, the divide was clear — and tense.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

