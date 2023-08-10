While summer storms have had impacts on the roadways and bridges, they’ve also caused damage to another travel asset in the region — the regional rail trails, corridors which were once used for railroads but have since been transformed to recreation spaces.
Mike Kowalczyk, president of the Monadnock Region Rail Trail Collaborative, said several trails in the Monadnock region have been affected by the storms, with the most-severe damage recorded locally on Ashuelot Rail Trail in West Swanzey, but also on the Monadnock Rail Trail, which runs from Jaffrey through Rindge.
The Monadnock Region Rail Trail Collaborative, a volunteer group, has been working for the past five years to help organize and coordinate with federal, state, regional and town entities to improve the local rail trails, and to build and improve connecting trails between them.
One of the ways they’ve been working with the state this summer is to identify and report damage from the summer’s frequent rain, including major storms in July. Bob Meissner from the collaborative found and reported a downed tree and washout on the Rindge half of the Monadnock Rail Trail.
“There was so much washout, that in some spots the trail was narrow, and then in some spots it was washed away entirely,” Meissner said.
Meissner said the damage was not so bad as to make the trail impassable, but he would have had to walk his bicycle through the section. He said the main damage was to about a 40- to 50-foot section of the trail.
Damage in West Swanzey was more significant, Kowalczyk said, as 100 feet of trail had been washed away.
Kowalczyk said the kind of damage that can be caused by storms can take a long time to fix. In 2021, when two back-to-back storms in July caused flooding in the region, trails in Troy and Fitzwilliam were damaged, and repairs have only recently been completed.
“It could take years to fix what happened in Swanzey,” Kowalczyk said.
Helping to facilitate that work is part of what the collaborative does, Kowalczyk said. The trails are owned by the state, but it takes many hands and volunteers to keep them in good working condition. The collaborative helps to monitor the trails, report damage when it occurs, identify and work with experts such as surveyors to assess the damage and get it repaired. They are also continually working to make connections between the trails, to create a more continuous travel corridor.
The collaborative was formed in 2019, starting with rail trails in Winchendon, Mass., Brattleboro and Bellows Falls. It has expanded into New Hampshire, including the Cheshire Rail Trail, the Ashuelot Rail Trail and the Ford Hill Rail Trail. Most recently, it has added the Monadnock Rail Trail and the Peterborough and Hillsborough Railroad Recreational Trail.
Since incorporating the Monadnock and Peterborough and Hillsborough trails into its network, the collaborative has been working on ways to connect the two trails, as well as connecting the Monadnock trail to some of the trails across the border in Massachusetts, although Kowalczyk said those conversations are just preliminary for now.
Making a byway for pedestrian and bike traffic is one of the goals of the collaborative. Kowalczyk and Meissner are both bikers, and say New Hampshire roadways aren’t always friendly to non-vehicular traffic. They said rail trails are an alternative to riding on the roads.
“My wife definitely worries about me on Route 124,” Meissner said.
Meissner and Kowalczyk said because of their past history as rail corridors, meaning regular stops at the towns they run through and a flat grade, rail trails have the potential to be travel corridors as well as recreational space.
Kowalczyk first became interested in joining an organization like the collaborative after he spent years commuting to work on his bicycle, using the Cheshire Rail Trail in Keene, which was located just behind his house. When he moved to Swanzey, his new house was also adjacent to the trail, and he said he was anticipating continuing to be able to use his bike on it – only to discover that section of trail wasn’t passable by bike.
“I just envision these trails being used for daily transport, commuting and recreation. That’s what got me going,” Kowalczyk said.
Meissner said he sees maintaining the trails as both an ecological benefit for the region and an economic development strategy.
“They link communities together, for all the right reasons,” Meissner said.
Meissner said he also sees the work the collaborative is doing having a positive impact on his community that will far outlast him.
This year, the Monadnock Rail Trail Collaborative plans on doing trail work in Surry, Keene, Swanzey, Westmoreland, Troy, Walpole, Fitzwilliam and Winchester.
People who are interested in joining the work of the Monadnock Rail Trail Collaborative can visit monadnockrailtrails.org. Donations are also accepted through the website.
