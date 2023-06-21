MERIDEN — Several communities in Sullivan County are assessing the damage to their roads after flash flooding from heavy rains on Saturday overwhelmed culverts and washed away road materials.

In Meriden, a village of Plainfield, stormwaters during the early afternoon on Saturday poured down Red Hill Road and Marsh Hill Road and converged at their intersection, creating a stronger stream. That water descended Red Hill Road to the bottom of the hill — pulling up dirt and gravel in the process — where the stream converged with floodwater on Grantham Mountain Road nearing the intersection with Route 120.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.