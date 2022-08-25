20220826-LOC-Sullivan Nursing Home2

Some rooms at the Sullivan County nursing home in Unity have four residents sharing a single bathroom.

 Valley News — Jennifer Hauck

CLAREMONT — A proposed major renovation and expansion to the county nursing home took a big step forward Tuesday after the delegation of state representatives unanimously approved bonding for up to $26 million for the project that is estimated to cost between $57 million and $63 million.

“We were finally able to come together and approve nursing home renovations,” said delegation chairman state Rep. John Cloutier, D-Claremont, after the vote. “It was not easy at times, but I am pleased we did it unanimously. I think it sends a strong message to our constituents that we value the nursing home.”

