NEWPORT — After years of debate and planning, work on the expansion and renovation to the county nursing home is expected to start early next month, after the delegation of state representatives this week approved an additional $9 million in bonding authorization to cover an unexpected increase in the project’s guaranteed maximum price, now $75 million.

“We have a commitment so now it is a matter of getting the contract executed and getting commitments to our subcontractors,” Keith Kelley, senior project planner with general contractor Harvey Construction said after the 11-1 delegation vote Monday.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.