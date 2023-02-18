A person has been detained by Hopkinton Police in connection with a threat against a student which resulted in all three Hopkinton schools going into secure campus mode Friday.
In a letter to the community sent mid-day on Friday, Superintendent Michael Flynn said students alerted administrators to a potential threat to Hopkinton Middle High School Friday morning. Police were called to the school around 10 a.m.
In a statement issued Friday afternoon, Hopkinton Police Chief Thomas Hennessey said the police investigation determined that the threat was to a specific student at Hopkinton Middle High School and not to the school itself.
“Not knowing whether the individual would go to HMHS to carry out the threat, and keeping everyone’s safety in mind, the district initiated a ‘stay put’ order for all of our schools,” Hennessey wrote.
Flynn said the decision was made to go into secure campus mode, or “stay put protocol,” instead of a lockdown because the threat came from outside the building. In secure campus mode, schools lock exterior doors and no one is allowed in or out of the buildings, but staff and students can still move freely about indoors.
Hopkinton Middle High School principal Carrie Sindoni first announced that the Middle High School had entered secure campus mode in a post on the District’s Facebook page around 11 a.m. In a second post about 20 minutes later, Sindoni announced that the secure campus protocols were lifted.
“We want to commend everyone for how well they handled this unfortunate situation,” Flynn said. “Starting with our high school students who reported the threat and took it seriously. They did what we always ask students to do – they reported their concern to the administration.”
Police located the person responsible for the threats in a different town and he was detained, according to Hennessey. The schools then resumed their normal activities.
“It’s reassuring to know that our preparation and procedures work as well as our safety and communication systems were effective to ensure the well-being of our school community,” Flynn said.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5. Also, parents get their own book on strategies to promote brain development in their children - all wrapped in a cozy flannel blanket. Retailing for $43, the books and blanket will be delivered to whomever you choose, or you can have Impact Monadnock choose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.