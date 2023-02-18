A person has been detained by Hopkinton Police in connection with a threat against a student which resulted in all three Hopkinton schools going into secure campus mode Friday.

In a letter to the community sent mid-day on Friday, Superintendent Michael Flynn said students alerted administrators to a potential threat to Hopkinton Middle High School Friday morning. Police were called to the school around 10 a.m.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.