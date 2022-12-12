CLAREMONT — When schools across New Hampshire were subjected to a statewide active school shooter hoax Thursday, Claremont police, along with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department, arrived at Stevens High School after receiving a report of an active shooter at the school.

School officials stated that police arrived around 10:15 a.m. and had cleared the school of any danger shortly after 10:30 a.m. According to Stevens Principal Christopher Pratt, he had received an email earlier in the day from the school resource officer warning about a school shooting hoax in the area, however, before he could finish reading the email, the police had already arrived at the school.

