New Hampshire residents will soon have an easier way to view arrest data, after the Department of Safety entered into a contract to improve its crime statistics website.

Approved by the Executive Council Aug. 17, the contract gives $296,700 to Beyond 20/20, the data company that designed the current website. The money will be spent on updating the site to provide “a more efficient and effective manner” to report crime statistics, the contract states.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.