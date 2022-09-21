CONCORD — New Hampshire is setting aside $5 million in federal COVID relief funds to help support emergency homeless shelters in the winter, as the number of homeless residents has climbed recently.

The new program, approved by the Executive Council and Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee earlier this month, will provide financial assistance to temporary shelters set up during cold weather across the state. The goal is “to address pandemic-related increased costs and anticipated demand,” an informational note from Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said.

This report originally appeared in N.H. Bulletin.

