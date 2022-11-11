The results are in, and barring a recount reversing the outcome of any of the 24 state Senate races, New Hampshire Republicans have won a 14-10 majority in the upper chamber. That’s the same margin Republicans had last session, but some key players have changed.

Turnover was guaranteed in at least a third of the races, just based on the incumbents who retired or ran for a different office. And initial results show that nine races yielded a non-incumbent winner, with just one incumbent who was seeking re-election getting ousted. That was Republican Gary Daniels, who lost to Shannon Chandley. It wasn’t the first time the two faced off: Chandley beat Daniels in 2018 but lost to him in 2020 to represent District 11. That loss, combined with the high turnover, means no current Republican members of the Senate Finance committee will return.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.