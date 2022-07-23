New Hampshire’s so-called “divisive concepts” law, on the books since the governor signed the budget package last year, will still be in place for the start of the school year, despite a lawsuit asking a federal judge to rule it contrary to the state’s constitution.

The suit, a single piece of litigation after two suits against the state were consolidated in February, is currently awaiting the decision of a judge as to whether it may go forward. The attorneys for the state have filed a motion to dismiss the case, and attorneys for the two teachers unions who are acting as plaintiffs have filed their own responses. Judge Paul Barbadoro has scheduled a hearing for Sept. 14.

Stay tuned in August for a deep dive from Collaborative reporters into the impacts so far of the “divisive concepts” legislation on Granite Staters.

These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative as part of its race and equity initiative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

