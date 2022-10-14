The many community centers around New Hampshire, from small volunteer operations to those run by cities and towns, could have a chance at up to $1 million for expansion, improvements and ventilation investments.
The Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery asked lawmakers Friday to put $20 million in federal pandemic aid into a new Community Center Investment Program. In his request to the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee, Chase Hagaman, deputy director of GOFERR, said it’s an approved use of American Rescue Plan funds that are intended to help organizations recover from the pandemic’s public health emergency or its negative economic impact.
“Community Centers are incredibly important for New Hampshire’s health and vibrancy, and they provide opportunities for residents to be active and to interact with others, as well as receive essential services,” Hagaman wrote. “Moreover, Community Centers are inclusive and foster a culture of health and wellbeing in the communities they serve.”
To be eligible, a community center must offer community-led recreation, social welfare services, or places for the public to gather, or improve the community in ways Hagaman did not define.
Centers could receive up to $1 million but would be responsible for providing matching funds. This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.
This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.