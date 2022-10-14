The many community centers around New Hampshire, from small volunteer operations to those run by cities and towns, could have a chance at up to $1 million for expansion, improvements and ventilation investments.

The Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery asked lawmakers Friday to put $20 million in federal pandemic aid into a new Community Center Investment Program. In his request to the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee, Chase Hagaman, deputy director of GOFERR, said it’s an approved use of American Rescue Plan funds that are intended to help organizations recover from the pandemic’s public health emergency or its negative economic impact.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

