LANCASTER — Eight of the 23 charges against Volodymyr Zhukovskyy in the 2019 crash that killed seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club were dismissed on Wednesday, as the state closed its case in the trial and the defense readied to begin its presentation. Many of the most serious charges remain.

WMUR-Channel 9 reported late Wednesday afternoon that Coos County Superior Court Judge Peter Bornstein had ruled that there was insufficient evidence to support charges related to whether Zhukovskyy was intoxicated or operating under the influence of controlled drugs, but there was sufficient evidence to support the remaining seven negligent homicide, seven manslaughter and single reckless conduct charges.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.