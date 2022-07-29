As restaurants face soaring food prices and a tight labor market, one state program intended to help continues to see a sluggish take-up. Of the $3 million in federal money set aside for the Local Restaurant Infrastructure Investment Funds Program, only 10.5 percent has been spent, state officials said this week.

The state has spent only $317,652 of the program’s money, with $2,654,812 still left to be awarded, the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery (GOFERR) said in an update to the Executive Council Wednesday.

