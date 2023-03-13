At a time when New Hampshire renters face soaring costs and low availability, state representatives favored landlords’ rights, killing four bills that would have increased protections for tenants.

“I believe that it is our duty to empower the free market to provide affordable and accessible housing to all, however, we cannot do that by putting in place unnecessary regulations and barriers that hinder the growth of our housing market,” said House Majority Floor Leader Joe Sweeney, a Salem Republican. “Republicans came together to pass sensible legislation and defeat extremist policies.”

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

