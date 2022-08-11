New Hampshire is the second best state for overall child well-being in the country, a four-year national survey released this week has found.

The survey, known as the 2022 Kids Count Databook and conducted by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, offers other positive indicators for the state: Kids in New Hampshire are ranked fourth highest in terms of economic well-being, fourth highest for education, and second highest for health.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

