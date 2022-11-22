A day after the midterm elections, Lebanon Mayor Tim McNamara penned a letter to Gov. Chris Sununu outlining an urgent situation.

New Hampshire’s rental relief program was ending due to a lack of federal funding, McNamara wrote, and some of the recipients were about to lose their housing. Many of the residents who were receiving rental assistance had been boarded in hotels in stays paid for by the rental relief program. Now, those residents were likely to be kicked out, he wrote.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.