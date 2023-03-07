Private wells in more than 120 New Hampshire communities have shown elevated amounts of PFAS chemicals. For those without an alternative water source or an offer for one, thousands of dollars for remediation is available through the state.

The PFAS Rebate Program, run by the Department of Environmental Services, gives a one-time rebate to private well users for up to $5,000 for the installation of PFAS treatment, or up to $10,000 for connection to a public water system.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

