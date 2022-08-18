An election moderator in Laconia had a “complete failure to understand” how ballot-counting machines operate, resulting in some votes being double-counted and others overlooked in one of that city’s wards during 2020 elections, the state Attorney General’s Office has ruled.

“The investigation found no evidence supporting deliberate or intentional misconduct by Laconia Ward 6 election officials,” the office wrote in a press release. Instead, it said that the errors were caused by Ward 6 moderator Tony Felch, who has since resigned, and another election official.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

