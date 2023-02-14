New Hampshire’s attorney general has joined 24 other states in a lawsuit against the federal government over a new rule limiting the use of pistol braces, the office announced Friday.
In a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in North Dakota, the states, led by West Virginia, are challenging a “final rule” implemented Jan. 13 by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).
The rule redefines certain pistols as “rifles,” “short-barreled rifles,” or “firearms” if they are equipped with an accessory “that allows the weapon to be fired from the shoulder.” That change in definition means pistols with braces must be registered under the National Firearms Act and potentially modified to meet the agency’s requirements, or else turned in and destroyed.
The new rule mandates that those registrations happen by May 31, 2023.
“This rule would turn millions of lawful common firearms owners into ‘short barreled rifle’ owners in the eyes of the federal government overnight, forcing them within the next four months to comply with the rule, apply for a permit, and pay a tax,” said New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella in a statement.
“I am proud to join my colleagues around the country in taking action to protect our citizens from the consequences of this federal overreach,” he added.
An explanation on the ATF’s website states that the rule does not affect firearm modifications “that are objectively designed and intended as a ‘stabilizing brace’ for use by individuals with disabilities.” That would include braces that are “designed to conform to the arm and not as a buttstock,” the website states.
But New Hampshire and the 24 other states argue that the rule will still affect people with disabilities. They say it would affect other gun owners who use braces to improve accuracy and reduce recoil, and that the new definitions for short-barreled rifles and pistols are too vague.
“The ‘standard’ for determining whether a brace is designed and intended for shouldering is incoherent and unworkable, and ATF’s Adjudications fail to provide any explanation or justification for those decisions,” the complaint states.
The rule was passed at the direction of U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, whose department includes the ATF.
Garland and other Biden administration officials argue that the rule is important to uphold the intent behind the 1934 federal law restricting short-barreled rifles and other firearms such as machine guns. That law, the National Firearms Act of 1934, was passed in reaction to gang violence during Prohibition.
“Almost a century ago, Congress determined that short-barreled rifles must be subject to heightened requirements,” Garland said last month. “Today’s rule makes clear that firearm manufacturers, dealers, and individuals cannot evade these important public safety protections simply by adding accessories to pistols that transform them into short-barreled rifles.”
While the new rule is now final, its enforcement in New Hampshire is less clear. State legislators passed a law last year barring state and local police departments from assisting federal agencies such as the ATF in investigations or arrests relating to violations of federal firearms rules and laws, unless a state law was also allegedly being broken. That new law, House Bill 1178, could hamper state cooperation on pistol brace enforcement.
