New Hampshire state officials are diverting federal funding meant to help the resettlement of the state’s 250 Afghan evacuees toward statewide rental assistance, one month after the U.S. Treasury moved to wind down the state’s rental relief funding.

On Tuesday, the Executive Council approved an item from the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery (GOFERR) that would reduce the funding available to resettle Afghans in New Hampshire from $408,330 to $242,000 — a reduction of $166,330. That money would instead go toward the state’s emergency rental assistance program, the office said.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

