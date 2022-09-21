In responding to the latest lawsuit claiming that the funding of public schools in New Hampshire fails to comply with the rulings of the N.H. Supreme Court, Attorney General John Formella accepts most of the facts and figures presented by the petitioners, but denies that they describe an unconstitutional funding system and contends that the court lacks the authority to enforce its original orders.

In 1993, the justices held that the state Constitution grants every child a right to a “constitutionally adequate education” and binds the state to pay for that education. Four years later, the court held that taxes levied by school districts “are in fact State taxes” and ruled that, “to the extent the State relies upon property taxes to fund a constitutionally adequate public education, the tax must be administered in a manner that is equal in valuation and uniform in rate throughout the State.”

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

