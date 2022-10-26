The state is falling short of its constitutional duty to ensure all poor defendants unable to hire a lawyer get an effective legal defense, according to an assessment the state Judicial Council requested of its work.

Sarah Blodgett, the council’s executive director, has already incorporated one recommendation from the Sixth Amendment Center’s report, released Tuesday. She has included $4 million in her budget request to the governor to create a backup public defender office to expand the number of attorneys for indigent defendants who cannot be represented by the N.H. Public Defender’s office. That number went from 244 cases the year before the pandemic to 1,400 this year, due in large part to crushing caseloads that triggered a mass exodus of public defenders.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.