Child care leaders received what they are calling “devastating” news Thursday. As of Dec. 15, they will no longer be able to start new hires before their background checks are done, a process they say can take six weeks or longer. Currently, new staff can start immediately as long as they are supervised and accompanied until their background checks are completed.

Being forced to leave a job vacant for six weeks or more will make hiring, already a struggle, even harder and force some centers to close, they said. They also warned that losing child care options affects all businesses, whose employees rely on child care centers.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

