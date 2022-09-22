Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen is leading a group of attorneys general — including John Formella of New Hampshire — in calling out a handful of financial institutions for a new policy that would track and monitor firearm purchases.

At the center of the coalition’s ire is recent action taken by the International Organization for Standardization — a worldwide federation of national standards bodies — that would create a Merchant Category Code for gun stores to use when processing credit and debit card transactions. The attorneys general outlined their concerns about the new policy in a letter dated Sept. 20 addressed to Stephen J. Squeri, chairman and CEO of American Express; Michael Miebach, president and CEO of Mastercard; and Alfred F. Kelly Jr., chairman and CEO of Visa. The letter was authored by Knudsen and Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti.

This story was shared through N.H. Bulletin.

