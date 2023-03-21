The Department of Health of Human Services is seeking to invest $15 million in federal pandemic money in a second behavioral health hospital, this one a 120-bed facility in southern New Hampshire.

Just over a year ago, the department used $15 million in federal money to buy Hampstead Hospital, a behavioral health hospital for children 3 to 18.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.