The work of a special committee looking into New Hampshire’s family courts gets underway today, with at least four more public hearings planned to take testimony and hear concerns about the judicial system.

The New Hampshire speaker of the House created the group at the request of Rep. Mark Pearson, a Republican from Hampstead who serves as the chair of the Children and Family Law Committee. Pearson said he and other lawmakers have long received complaints from a vocal group of constituents who disagreed with rulings in custody and child support cases, and saw no other outlet for airing their concerns.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

