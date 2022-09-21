US-NEWS-POMPEO-NH-EVENT-YB

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at Saint Anselm College’s N.H. Institute of Politics Politics & Eggs event Tuesday.

 Nancy Lane / Boston Herald

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo teased but did not announce a run at the White House in 2024 during a speakers series event held Tuesday in New Hampshire that’s known for hosting presidential hopefuls.

“Thanks for having an unemployed former diplomat out today,” Pompeo said in Manchester. “Today I get a chance to speak from the heart.”

