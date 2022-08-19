Jaffrey Public Library is offering two chances for local community members to gain fuel assistance from representatives of Southwestern Community Services.

On Sept. 1 or Oct. 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., qualified residents of Cheshire or Sullivan counties can apply to receive assistance with fuel and electric bills. Benefits may be available even if heat is included in an applicant’s rent.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

