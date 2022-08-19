Jaffrey Public Library is offering two chances for local community members to gain fuel assistance from representatives of Southwestern Community Services.
On Sept. 1 or Oct. 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., qualified residents of Cheshire or Sullivan counties can apply to receive assistance with fuel and electric bills. Benefits may be available even if heat is included in an applicant’s rent.
Fuel assistance through SCS is a grant, and does not have to be repaid. Eligibility and benefits are determined by the gross household income of all members and the total energy cost of the household.
The monthly income limit to qualify for assistance is $3,203 for a single person, $4,188 for a two-person household, $6,160 for four people or $8,500 for an eight-person household. Income limits are the same to qualify for electricity assistance. Full tables of monthly and annual income limits are available at scshelps.org/energy-assistance.
Applications are by appointment only. Calls SCS Energy Services at 603-352-7512 to schedule an appointment.
Cheshire County residents who are unavailable to make an appointment during the days offered by Jaffrey Public Library can call 603-352-7512 to make alternate appointments, and Sullivan County residents can call 603-542-9528.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
