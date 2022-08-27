CONCORD — When Amar Das began stocking the shelves in preparation for the opening of South Asian Mart Food and Fashion on Loudon Road, it was deep in the pandemic. On Nov. 14, 2020, Das opened his store and a new business venture, alongside his brother, Dal Das and “cousin brother” Krishna Darjee.
Some customers came in, but not many. They stocked mainly Nepali and Indian food products in their four aisles. Slowly their offerings grew and so did sales.
Now the three business owners see regular customers, with some traveling from Manchester and even Rochester. Their shelves are filled with staples from Thai, Japanese and Korean cuisines, alongside their growing Nepali and Indian inventory.
For Amar, he is learning as he goes as he operates the cash register and stocks shelves.
“I never did this kind of business in my country as well as here,” he said. “But my cousin brother, he had the idea so I am just helping him reach his goal.”
To stock their shelves with their unique products, the owners drive 260 miles to New York City where more vendors sell items native to their home country of Nepal. The trek takes them just over five hours each way – often they’ll leave Wednesday morning, shop all day and spend the night in a hotel before returning Thursday.
Their inventory of flour alone shows the scope of products beyond grocery store shelves – rice, sattu, juwar, chappati, barley, white rice, yellow corn and white corn flour are some of many variations available.
The store offers more than produce and South Asian novelties. In the back, Amar’s father runs a tailor shop, with a sewing machine set up for clothing alterations. Surrounding his sewing station are colorful fabrics, dresses and other ready-made clothing items.
They also sell kitchen items, with the first aisle in the store stacked with rice cookers, knives and dishes.
In the back, a Western Union kiosk sits at the ready to send and receive money abroad. By the entrance, the store offers a Bitstop ATM, for bitcoin purchases.
The store is a way for the Das brothers and Dargee to help Concord’s growing immigrant community. Amar Das moved from Nepal in 2010 and graduated from Concord High School.
Before their store opened, customers told the Das brothers that they would drive to Boston just to get one specific item they couldn’t find on grocery store shelves around here.
“It is good to help our community,” Amar said. “We try our best to carry whatever they need.”
The “front door open” alarm sounded on Wednesday as Mitchel Lama came in with his father. Mitchell, who is 3 years old, played with a plastic monkey candy, while his dad shopped. His father passed him coins to put on the counter to pay for his candy, before waving goodbye.
Amar has gotten to know his regular customers, who mostly come in on the weekends. But more often people are returning to the store after their initial visit. New faces are trickling in as well.
“Every week we get a new customer, that’s a good way to build our business,” he said.
And the range of customers vary. Amar sees many New Americans looking for ingredients from their home countries. He also sees American spouses of South Asian people who are trying to recreate a dish for their family. Even college students will come in – they love their inventory of instant noodles, he joked.
After a slow start and with the height of the pandemic in the rearview mirror, the Das brothers and Darjee are continuing to grow the inventory and the customer base of their new business.
“We are still learning. We are not perfect. This is a small business,” Amar said. “Our customers, we are thankful and we appreciate them who visit.”
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
