CONCORD — When Amar Das began stocking the shelves in preparation for the opening of South Asian Mart Food and Fashion on Loudon Road, it was deep in the pandemic. On Nov. 14, 2020, Das opened his store and a new business venture, alongside his brother, Dal Das and “cousin brother” Krishna Darjee.

Some customers came in, but not many. They stocked mainly Nepali and Indian food products in their four aisles. Slowly their offerings grew and so did sales.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.