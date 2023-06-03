Orchards

Tim Basset, owner of Gould Hill farm in Hopkinton, puts down hay around the new apple crop that was planted after the May 19 freeze. The hay helps keep the moisture for the young trees.

It could be a tough year for New Hampshire fruit lovers. A mid-May frost following unusual early spring warmth has clobbered New Hampshire’s apple orchards following the brutal cold snap in February that pretty much wiped out our peach crop and damaged berries and grapes.

But it could be tough for wildlife, too. The May frost did unusual harm to red oak and beech forests, leading to concern that some animals won’t have enough to eat this year.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

