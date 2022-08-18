CLAREMONT — The county now can begin accepting residents at the Sullivan House following the issuance of a temporary certificate of occupancy for the sober living facility just off Opera House Square.
The 90-day permit requires the county to have an elevator “installed, inspected and certified by the State of New Hampshire Elevator Inspector” no later than Dec. 1.
In late July, Sullivan County Manager Derek Ferland said the county had abandoned plans to fix the elevator in the building because parts were hard to come by and there was no guarantee the system would work again. The county instead ordered a new elevator for $100,000 and Ferland said last month it could be up to 16 weeks for it to be manufactured, shipped and installed.
The temporary certificate also states that the county “will provide accessibility accommodations as needed until the elevator is installed and certified.”
There are other minor issues in the temporary permit the county has to address including signage indicating the fire alarm control panel is in the electrical room and labeling of the second floor electrical panel.
The Sullivan House, located in the building that once was home to the Eagle Times newspaper, has been renovated to accommodate a total of about 35 male and female residents on separate floors. Those accepted at the facility must have completed a certified a treatment program, such as the TRAILS (Transitional Reentry and Inmate Life Skills) program at the community corrections center in Unity.
Sullivan County Department of Corrections Supervisor Mark Deem said Monday they will first have the on-site resident advisor move in then begin taking residents. He said he has had a couple of calls from people asking when the facility will open. His goal is to have the first residents move in within a few weeks.
“We are looking for Sullivan County residents who have completed a treatment program,” Deem said.
The goal of the Sullivan House is to provide a safe and sober place for those in recovery from alcohol and drug abuse so they are not forced to move back to the environment where their addictions began.
Residents will be required to have a job, pay rent and be responsible for taking care of their daily living needs including buying food and preparing their meals.
The $3.24 million project began in the spring of 2021, but ran into supply chain shortages caused by the pandemic which delayed completion until this spring.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
