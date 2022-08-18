CLAREMONT — The county now can begin accepting residents at the Sullivan House following the issuance of a temporary certificate of occupancy for the sober living facility just off Opera House Square.

The 90-day permit requires the county to have an elevator “installed, inspected and certified by the State of New Hampshire Elevator Inspector” no later than Dec. 1.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.