PINKHAM’S GRANT — A snowboarder and skier were unhurt in an avalanche on the Lip area of Mount Washington’s Tuckerman at about noon Feb. 25, according to the Mount Washington Avalanche Center.
The incident was caught on camera by a witness — photographer R.J. Phipps told WMUR that he had gone up to the ravine last Saturday to take pictures and that “within seconds, a slab of snow started to fall, dragging down a snowboarder.”
“It kind of sounds a little bit like a freight train,” Phipps told WMUR.
He said it all unfolded as a snowboarder and skier were coming down the mountain.
The snowboarder stopped, just before the snow slab started to slide.
“I was doing my best to keep an eye on where he was coming down, hopefully, he would just come through this without any problems,” Phipps said.
The snow carried the boarder to the rocky surface below where he was partially buried, but the person was safe.
“It seemed like minutes but it was seconds,” Phipps said.
The Mount Washington Avalanche Center said the avalanche danger for the day was rated “considerable.”
The avalanche center said the avalanche was large enough to “bury and kill someone.”
The avalanche center said that “MWVAC Forecasters interviewed the party about the incident and it should be noted that due a slight language barrier, there is still some uncertainty around the party’s decision-making process.”
It said that on the morning of Feb. 25, the team of two “created a plan to ascend the Lion Head Trail with the intention of descending a to-be-determined route in Tuckerman Ravine.”
The MWVAC accident report posted at mountwashingtonavalanchecenter.org said that the two unnamed adventurers stopped at the Appalachian Mountain Club’s Pinkham Notch Visitor Center to read the current avalanche forecast before their approach.
The MWVAC said that both members of the group had previous backcountry experience in multiple snow climates and mountain ranges and that both were carrying avalanche rescue equipment including a beacon, shovel and probe.
After passing the top of Lion Head, the MWVAC said the party looked for the path of least resistance to descend into Tuckerman Ravine. Their terrain choice ended up being The Lip, a steep, southeast-facing convexity that rolls over into Tuckerman Ravine.
“The snowboarder descended the constriction point and steepest part of the route first, then pulled off to the skier’s left side of the slope and waited for their partner to descend the same section. This stopping point was near the area of rock and ice that separates The Lip and Sluice terrain features. Though the snowboarder moved outside of the direct fall line of The Lip, they were still on a similar, connected slope,” according to the MWVAC.
With the snowboarder stopped to the side of the fall line, the skier began descending the steepest and most constricted part of The Lip. During this part of the descent, they triggered a thin wind slab, which caused some debris to start to fall down the slope, and continued skiing.
“Just after, a hard slab fractured underneath the skier and propagated diagonally out in both directions,” said the report. “The skier was able to stop above the crown line, while the snowboarder was entrained by the hard debris, which slid down into and through Chicken Rock Gully into the Tuckerman Ravine floor. The snowboarder came to rest at the edge of Lunch Rocks and was partially buried to their waist. The party was able to self-extricate and did not sustain any injuries.”
With recent substantial snowfall, avalanche danger continues to be “considerable.”
MWVAC forecaster Ryan Lewthwaite in his March 2 report on Thursday’s snow said, “Human triggered avalanches are likely in areas where wind drifted snow has collected on steep slopes. New snow and strong winds will increase the chance for natural avalanches as the snowpack becomes loaded and more sensitive this afternoon. Careful evaluation or avoidance of the avalanche problems will increase your longevity as a winter backcountry traveler.”
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.