It was one big snow day Tuesday all around for New Hampshire and much of New England, as a Nor’easter had its way with the landscape, dumping from several inches to several feet of snow (on top of what was leftover from last week’s storm), depending on where you live.
School kids, teachers and city and town employees enjoyed a snow day or worked remotely, roads were miserable, accidents happened and, as always, it all comes to an end and the clean-up begins.
We’ve gathered the most recent snow totals as reported by the National Weather Service based on information provided by NWS-trained citizen spotters and/or local municipalities (all totals in inches):
Belknap County
Laconia — 15
Carroll County
Madison — 12.5
Conway — 5.2
Cheshire County
Jaffrey — 29
Marlow — 24
Spofford — 23
Keene — 8-15
Gilsum — 12
Alstead — 12
Stoddard — 10
Grafton County
Hanover — 7.8
Lebanon — 7
Hillsborough County
Peterborough — 35
Greenville — 33
Bennington — 30
Antrim — 28.5
New Ipswich — 27.5
Francestown — 27
Greenville — 24.0
Hillsboro — 17.8
Manchester — 12
Milford — 17
New Boston -16.3
Goffstown -15
Hudson -14
Nashua — 9.5
Bedford — 15.5
Merrimack County
Concord — 13.2
Canterbury — 8.5
Pittsfield — 8.0
Rockingham County
Londonderry — 17.8
Deerfield — 17
Chester — 17
Lee — 16.5
Sandown — 16.5
Hampstead — 14.5
Stratham — 9.9
Exeter — 6.8
Salem — 6.5
Strafford County
Northwood — 17.2
Durham — 12
Somersworth — 8
Sullivan County
Washington — 27
Acworth — 22.5
Newport — 20
Claremont — 17.5
