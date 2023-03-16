It was one big snow day Tuesday all around for New Hampshire and much of New England, as a Nor’easter had its way with the landscape, dumping from several inches to several feet of snow (on top of what was leftover from last week’s storm), depending on where you live.

School kids, teachers and city and town employees enjoyed a snow day or worked remotely, roads were miserable, accidents happened and, as always, it all comes to an end and the clean-up begins.

