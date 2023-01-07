N.H. Hunger Solutions will receive around $250,000 to do outreach about nutrition assistance programs, as participation lags.

The funding comes from the government spending bill recently signed into law, which included $111 million for New Hampshire projects, according to an announcement by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen. It will fund two outreach positions.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

