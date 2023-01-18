While lawmakers have filed over 800 bills addressing big issues such as abortion, education reform, climate change, and parental rights, their top priority will be passing a budget by July.

Gov. Chris Sununu, whose proposal is due by Feb. 15, has already heard budget requests from state agencies. Earlier this month, the House began its work in earnest with a two-day economic briefing to the House and Senate Ways and Means committees.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

