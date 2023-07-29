20230729-BIZ-GSNC Farmers markets

Katrina Hippe, of Sharon, Vt., sets up her booth at the Orford Open Air Market in Orford, Vt., on Saturday, July 22. Hippe sells house plants, paintings and jewelry.

 James M. Patterson / Valley News of Lebanon

HARTLAND, Vt. — Small farmers markets in the Upper Valley are being faced with tough decisions — do they adapt to changing times or fold?

The Hartland Farmers Market and the Royalton Farmers Market have taken opposite approaches. The Hartland Farmers Market moved last year from the town’s green at the Hartland Public Library to Artisan’s Park in Windsor, while the Royalton market closed earlier this year.

