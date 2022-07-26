Counting cops

Former Alexandria Police Chief Donald Sullivan, seen here talking to the select board during a meeting in June, has been working for the town of Hill to plot options for a way forward for their police force.

 GEOFF FORESTER / Concord Monitor

On New Year’s Eve, some 1,000 people living in the small town of Hill quietly lost their police department.

At the end of December, Hill Cpl. Andrew Williamson resigned after the town tried in vain to hire a new chief. The only other officer was on medical leave. The part-time police department had never offered 24-hour coverage, but Williamson’s departure left the town with a decision: should they increase their budget to find a new chief, or eliminate the local department altogether?

This is the second part of a five-day series by the Granite State News Collaborative on police staffing in New Hampshire. Part 1 can be found here.

