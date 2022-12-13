Home sales in New Hampshire fell by 30.9 percent in November compared to last year, and while prices rose by 8.3 percent, to $435,000, it was the slowest price hike of the year, showing the housing slowdown has definitely begun.

According to the latest statistics released by the N.H. Association of Realtors, homes were staying on the market an average of 28 days last month — more than twice the rate seen in May and June. At that time, homes were averaging about 5 percent over the asking price, about $460,000. In the last two months. the sale price averaged 99.7 percent of asking price in October and 99.9 percent in November.

This article is are being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

