NEWPORT— As the Newport school district prepares for their upcoming budget meeting on January 12, 2022, school board members have begun discussing reaching out to the state of New Hampshire.

The school board hopes to begin sending letters to the state in regard to years of inaction for equitable funding required of them by law, which has recently resulted in two separate lawsuits involving local residents, who are demanding equal statewide education.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

