NEWPORT— As the Newport school district prepares for their upcoming budget meeting on January 12, 2022, school board members have begun discussing reaching out to the state of New Hampshire.
The school board hopes to begin sending letters to the state in regard to years of inaction for equitable funding required of them by law, which has recently resulted in two separate lawsuits involving local residents, who are demanding equal statewide education.
At the public hearing regarding the district’s budget, administrators will discuss both the 2023-2024 default budget of $20,676,544 and the proposed 23-24 budget of $21,425,377, resulting in a year’s difference of over $700,000 for the district and students’ education.
As we near budget discussions, school board members are left wondering not only what the state of New Hampshire’s role is in state wide education, but also why they have not implemented any fair funding legislation.
Legal action was taken against the state in the form of a preliminary injunction against municipalities retaining their StateWide Education Property Tax funds or using negative local tax rates to offset their obligation to pay into SWEPT. However, the judge presiding over the case denied the injunction. According to the New Hampshire Fairness Funding Project, Judge Ruoff claimed that municipalities are utilizing avoidance tactics in an effort to forgo their responsibility to pay into SWEPT, but because they had been taking advantage of it for so long, it may disrupt those communities and would prefer that a full trial is held in regard to the matter.
“While we’re disappointed that this request for an injunction was declined, we are still very optimistic about this suit. The order did not address, and the State did not directly argue against, the merits of the plaintiffs’ claim that the existence of negative tax rates and the ability of communities to retain excess SWEPT to offset other local property taxes is unconstitutional,” said Zack Sheehan, NHSFFP Project Director in a press release regarding the judge’s ruling.
Members of the Newport School Board, such as Bert Spaulding Sr, hope that sending a letter to the state Supreme Court will help to incentivize state government into aiding “property poor” towns efforts to educate their students.
“The state of New Hampshire is sleeping at the switch,” Spaulding said of the state’s inaction. Going on to discuss more “property wealthy” towns in the area and their ability to retain educators and offer a higher standard of education.
“The difference is so clear between Sunapee and us. Sunapee has a puddle that brings them a lot of money, we don’t have a puddle,” Spaulding said. He’d continue later on stating, “If you’re entitled to a constitutional right to an education, then Sunapee’s children are doing better than us, it appears that their constitutional right is more highly regarded.” This was in reference to a landmark lawsuit in New Hampshire that determined the state has a constitutional requirement to not only define an adequate education in the state but also determine what the cost would be to provide and how to ensure that each child in the state is able to acquire that level of education.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.