20221112-BIZ-GSNC Skilled trades

Nationally recognized master stone mason Kevin Fife of Northfield, right, conducts a stone wall workshop.

 Courtesy

Construction industry employers throughout New Hampshire have long been pointing out the shortage of skilled tradespeople. And this year, The N.H. Preservation Alliance, which annually points out historic resources under threat on its “Seven to Save” list, has taken an unusual step: It lists that shortage as one of the seven needing attention.

In its announcement, the organization — which usually lists historic structures and related landmarks among the “Seven to Save” — says it used its platform to point out the dire need for skilled tradespeople.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

