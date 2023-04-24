Whaleback

The snow that remained at Whaleback Mountain in mid-April was made by the ski area.

 Beatrice Burack / N.H. Bulletin

Ski season is over at Whaleback Mountain, and snow remains only in scattered patches across its 30 trails. It’s normal for the mountain to be closed this time of year, said Business Operations Director Alex Lahood. But these remaining patches tell the story of Whaleback’s efforts to adapt to warming winters.

“Anywhere where we’ve made snow … that’s where the snow still is,” said Lahood, looking up at the slopes on a rainy April afternoon. “Anything that’s natural — it’s totally gone at this point.”

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

