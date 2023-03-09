State lawmakers advanced a bill this week that would explore a policy tactic putting producers of packaging, plastics, and other types of waste on the hook for environmental impacts throughout a product’s lifecycle.

Extended producer responsibility, or EPR, shifts the financial burdens related to waste management away from state and local governments and back onto product manufacturers. House Bill 253, voted unanimously as “ought to pass” by the House Environment and Agriculture Committee on Tuesday, would establish a committee to study EPR as a means of providing relief to municipalities for the costs for solid waste disposal.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

