Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette was on the job three weeks when COVID-19 hit New Hampshire. She will step down in December, a year before her term ends.

 Courtesy of Health and Human Services

When she steps down in December, Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette will technically be leaving her term one year early. By another measure, three years of managing a pandemic crisis is a full term, and then some.

“I have 10 dogs at home,” said Shibinette, who announced her departure plans last week. “I always say COVID years were like dog years.”

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

