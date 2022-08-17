Shaheen visit

U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen speaks with Jaffrey Select Board Chair Frank Sterling Wednesday during a visit to Jaffrey to celebrate a $2.3 million grant for the development of a new water treatment facility.

 ASHLEY SAARI / Monadnock Ledger-Transcript

New Hampshire Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen visited Jaffrey Wednesday to celebrate the announcement of a $2.3 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA), which will be put toward the purchase of three new well sites and the construction of a new water treatment plant that will be shared between Peterborough and Jaffrey.

Shaheen met with Jaffrey and Peterborough town officials at the Jaffrey Fire Station, before taking a tour of the Jaffrey Water Department next door. Shaheen, who is the chair of the Senate appropriations committee that funds the EDA, helped to secure a total of $373.5 million during negotiations for fiscal 2022.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

