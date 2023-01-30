20230130-NWS-gsnc shaheen ukraine

Christina Pasicznyk-Vogel listens to Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., on Friday.

 Andrew Sylvia / Manchester Ink Link

MANCHESTER — On Friday, members of New Hampshire’s Ukrainian community gathered to meet with U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., to discuss the ongoing invasion of their homeland by the Russian Federation.

Organized by Christina Pasicznyk-Vogel, the event was made to provide an opportunity for Shaheen to hear from Ukrainians who have moved to New Hampshire or have some sort of familial connection to Ukraine to provide their personal feedback on what they are hearing. The event also provided a chance for those people to ask Shaheen questions on the federal government’s views on the conflict.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

