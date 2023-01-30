MANCHESTER — On Friday, members of New Hampshire’s Ukrainian community gathered to meet with U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., to discuss the ongoing invasion of their homeland by the Russian Federation.
Organized by Christina Pasicznyk-Vogel, the event was made to provide an opportunity for Shaheen to hear from Ukrainians who have moved to New Hampshire or have some sort of familial connection to Ukraine to provide their personal feedback on what they are hearing. The event also provided a chance for those people to ask Shaheen questions on the federal government’s views on the conflict.
Pasicznyk-Vogel thanked Shaheen for her support of Ukraine in Washington and asked her to continue her support for the Ukrainian government until victory can be achieved. She also asked Shaheen to continue her support of refugees from the conflict who have come to New Hampshire.
Pasicznyk-Vogel also expressed her pride in the courage of the Ukrainian people and those in New Hampshire who have supported them, but noted that many Granite Staters are unaware of the sheer magnitude of the conflict.
“Unfortunately, there are a lot of people who are just busy with their lives and concerns, so they don’t understand the gravity of the situation,” she said. “The war is a travesty.”
She added that Ukraine needs continued support from the U.S. in the form of materiel rather than soldiers, something echoed by those in the audience.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative.For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.