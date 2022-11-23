After the Executive Council voted Tuesday to defund a sex education program aimed at reducing teen pregnancy, a spokesperson for Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said she is working to replace the funding. And Democratic Councilor Cinde Warmington said she is talking with the full federal delegation to do the same.

“These programs help adolescents stay healthy by providing essential sex education, and they shouldn’t be politicized,” said Shaheen spokesperson Sam Paisley in an email.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

